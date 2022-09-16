Congress workers threaten Kerala vegetable vendor over Rs 2,000 donation for ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign, suspended

The Indian National Congress on Friday suspended three party workers “with immediate effect” for threatening to kill a vegetable vendor and his workers in Kerala’s Kollam district for not being able to pay a donation sum of Rs 2,000 for the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’.

As the ‘Bharat Jodo’ campaign entered its eighth day with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resuming the march in Kollam on Friday after a day’s gap, fresh controversy rocked the party as videos of the party workers ransacking a vegetable vendor’s shop surfaced online.

Kerala | Vegetable shop owner threatened by Congress workers for not contributing Rs 2000 in fund collection for 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Kollam



“Few Congress workers entered the shop, asking for donations. When I offered them Rs 500, they demanded Rs 2000 instead. When I refused, they damaged weighing machines, and threw away vegetables,” shop owner S Fawaz told news agency ANI.

Coming down heavily on the “unacceptable” incident, Kerala party unit president K Sudhakaran tweeted that the workers did not represent the party’s ideology and termed such behaviour as “inexcusable.”

In the video, a group of five men could be seen arguing with the shop owner before attacking the shop. The men even warned of dire consequences and said that nobody will escape the shop alive if they don’t pay Rs 2,000. Among the five men present, one was identified as Kerala Youth Congress general secretary Aneesh Khan.

Based on a complaint filed by Fawaz, Kunnicode police has booked the accused under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 447, 427 and 506.

Describing the perpetrators as “fringe elements,” party’s media communication-in-charge Jairam Ramesh tweeted, “Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee has been doing crowdfunding for years. Their politics runs on small donations at the grassroots. These three were clearly fringe elements and exemplary action has been taken immediately by the PCC President.”



In the first week of the march, the party was dealt with a severe blow as eight of its 11 remaining legislators in Goa joined the ruling BJP.