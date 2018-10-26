Congress workers demonstrate outside CBI office in Dehradun

Congress workers held a protest outside the CBI office here, terming the Centre's decision to divest the investigating agency's director Alok Verma of his powers as "unconstitutional" and "illegal".

Congress workers held a protest outside the CBI office here, terming the Centre’s decision to divest the investigating agency’s director Alok Verma of his powers as “unconstitutional” and “illegal”. Constitutional agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Union Public Service Commission are being misused under the BJP rule, something which has never been done before, Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh said while addressing party workers.
He claimed this is discrediting the country’s legal system at the global level.

Verma forcefully being sent on leave has also hurt the citizens’ trust and made it clear that the Centre wants to use the CBI for its political convenience, he said.

The Congress leader claimed that Verma was probing the Rafale deal and it is likely that he collected some proof against corruption in it, which is why he was sent on leave on leave by the CVC on the Centre’s order.

Later, the Congress workers submitted a memorandum addressed to President Ram Nath Kovind to Uttarakhand CBI chief Akhil Kaushik.

In the memorandum, the party demanded a rollback of the Centre’s decision and an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for damaging the country’s image at the international level.

