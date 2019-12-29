Congress worker who drove Priyanka Gandhi in Lucknow challaned for not wearing helmet

After meeting Darapuri’s family, Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the UP police had manhandled her and pulled her by her neck. (ANI)

The Congress party worker who drove Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to meet family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri yesterday has been challaned for not wearing a helmet. He has been slapped with a penalty of Rs 6100, news agency ANI reported. On Saturday, Congress General secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wanted to visit the family members of former IPS officer SR Darapuri, who has been arrested for protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. However, she was stopped the Uttar Pradesh Police.

After her vehicle was stopped, the Congress leader sat on a party worker’s two-wheeler to visit the family of jailed Darapuri. However, the Congress worker with whom Gandhi travelled had not worn a helmet, for which he has now been fined.

After meeting Darapuri’s family, Priyanka Gandhi claimed that the UP police had manhandled her and pulled her by her neck. The police, however, rejected the allegations, saying Priyanka Gandhi was trying to make the woman police official a scapegoat for her politics. “The woman police official discharged her duty today despite the death of one of her family members. She is deeply hurt by these false allegations,” Tripathi said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is on a two day-visit to Uttar Pradesh, where assembly elections are due in 2022. She has been very active in the state for the last six months. Just weeks before the Lok Sabha polls, Gandhi was appointed as in-charge of East UP. But it did not make any difference as the Congress could not make any substantial mark on the ground and even Rahul Gandhi lost from Amethi, a bastion of Gandhi family.