Congress won’t act like dictator if voted to power: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress Chief Sachin Pilot today said that the Congress will not act in a dictatorial manner like the BJP, if it was mandated to form the next government in the state.

“We do not have to form government riding on weak points of the BJP but have to form a government which has people’s involvement. The Congress government will not act in a dictatorial manner like BJP,” Pilot said addressing party workers in Lalsot of Dausa district today.

He assured the party workers that the Congress government will address the problems of poor, farmers, labourers by understanding the real issues and involving its workers in the government.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting in Jaipur, Pilot said it was unfair to misuse government machinery for such large scale publicity for the event.

He hoped that Modi, instead of cursing Congress in the meeting would rather review the work done by the BJP government in over four years at Centre.

BJP’s priority is to remain in power rather than serving the people of country, he said, adding that the people have understood BJP’s mindset and would uproot the government in the upcoming state and general elections.