Congress wins Meghalaya’s Ampati to become single largest party; will it now stake claim to form government?

Congress has won the Ampati Assembly seat in Meghalaya. The seat, vacated by former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma after winning both Ampati and Songsak constituencies, has been won by his daughter, Miani D Shira. Ampati is considered as a bastion of Sangma who has represented the seat since 1993.

With the victory, Congress’ tally has come to 21 in the 60-member assembly – making it the single largest party in the assembly. Congress’ nearest rival, National People’s Party (NPP), whose Conrad Sangama is the current chief minister of the state, has 20 members.

The Congress may now stake claim to form the government in the state after the precedent set by Governor Vajubhai Vala in Karanata, where he had invited BJP to form the government for being the largest party in the state. As per ANI, Shira beat her nearest rival the National People’s Party’s (NPP) C G Momin in an easy victory.

Asked for his response to the possibility of Congress staking claim to power, CM Conrad Sangma said that situation in Meghalaya is different from that in Karnataka. “The government has already been formed in Meghalaya. The majority has been moved. I don’t think this issue of single largest party is a problem,” Sangma said while speaking to CNN-News 18. Asked about the poll outcome, Sangama said, “In this poll we have reduced our margin as compared to last time. It’s a blow to Congress. We still have a clear majority.”

Recently, the Congress in Goa and the RJD in Bihar had staked claim at the government in their respective states. The leaders of the single-largest parties met Governors of their respective states to give them a chance to form governments the same way that BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa was given in Karnataka as leader of the single-largest party.

The move was supported by the central leadership of Congress party, which said that there cannot be two sets of rules and two Constitutions in the country. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) termed it “political drama” and “acts of desperation” on the part of Congress.

In 2017, the BJP won 13 seats in Goa, however, after swift political manoeuvering, the BJP staked claim to power with two regional parties and Independent MLAs and formed a coalition government. In Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) became the single largest party after the elections. The party became principal opposition after a split in a grand alliance.