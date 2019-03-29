Congress will scrap Niti Aayog if voted to power, says Rahul Gandhi

By: | Published: March 29, 2019 10:55 PM

The Planning Commission, set up in 1950 under the Congress government, was replaced by the Niti Aayog by the Modi dispensation.

If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog: Rahul Gandhi. (File photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said his party, if voted to power, will scrap the Niti Aayog and replace it with a “lean” Planning Commission, the predecessor of the current think tank.

Gandhi said the Niti Aayog, set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he assumed power in 2014, served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM and “fudging data”.

“If voted to power, we will scrap the NITI Aayog. It has served no purpose other than making marketing presentations for the PM & fudging data. We will replace it with a lean Planning Commission whose members will be renowned economists & experts with less than 100 staff,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The National Institution for Transforming India, also called NITI Aayog, was formed via a resolution of the Modi Cabinet on January 1 in 2015. It is envisaged as the policy Think Tank of the Government of India, providing both directional and policy inputs, in addition to providing relevant technical advice to the Centre and States.

The Planning Commission, set up in 1950 under the Congress government, was replaced by the Niti Aayog by the Modi dispensation. The Congress is seeking to revert to the original structure of the government think-tank.

