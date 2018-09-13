Congress was removed from power due to corruption, poor governance, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the grand old party was removed from the power by people due to its failure to deliver good governance and corruption. (BJP Twitter)

In a fresh attack on Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the grand old party was removed from the power by people due to its failure to deliver good governance and corruption. Addressing booth workers from Jaipur, Nawada, Ghaziabad, Hazaribagh and Arunachal West, Modi said the Congress party has also failed to play the role of opposition. The Prime Minister said that BJP’s victory journey has proved that its strength is in its booth – ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot’.

The attack on Congress comes at a time when several opposition parties are actively protesting against the Modi government. Recently, the Congress party had called for a Bharat Bandh protesting rising fuel prices. The Bandh called was seen as a political tactic before crucial Assembly elections at the end of the year.

While addressing booth workers via Narendra Modi App, PM added that it is unfortunate that while opposing Modi and BJP, many politicians have questioned the security forces of the country. PM also mentioned the Surgical strike and said that everyone should be proud of the Army and its valour.

Referring to North East as an important part of his government’s policy, Modi said that Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat is now connected with commercial flight and added that academic programme has also started in the medical college started in August this year. “Earlier schemes were made for the northeast, policies were framed and forgotten. We are consistently working to reduce the gap between northeast and Delhi,” Modi added.

Modi also referred to the Mahagathbandhan and said that it is an opportunistic alliance and they have no clear framework.

Highlighlighting the progress in the road sector, Modi said that earlier government did not push for roads in every village of the country. He also said that earlier whether poor people have bank accounts or not no one used to think, now the situation has changed and today we ask which house does not have a bank account.

PM stressed on the policies that the government has implemented, from electrification, cleanliness, LPG connection to housing and said that India is progressing in the right direction. Modi said that reputed organisations of the world are saying that India is growing rapidly. Four years back it was at the 10th place in terms of economy, now it stands at the 6th spot, he added.