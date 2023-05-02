Congress wants to lock those who chant Jai Bajrang Bali: PM Modi in Karnataka

Hours after the Congress promised in its manifesto to “ban” Bajrang Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress party saying that the party first locked Lord Ram, and has now vowed to lock those who chant ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’.

Speaking at a rally in Hospet in poll-bound Karnataka, the PM said, “Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji.. But see the misfortune… Today, when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier they locked up Shri Ram and now they have decided to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrang Bali.”

In its manifesto titled ‘Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota’ (Peaceful garden of all communities), released on Tuesday morning by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in the presence of the state unit chief D K Shivakumar and CLP leader Siddaramaiah, among others, the oppposition party reiterated its five guarantees — ‘Gruha Jyothi’, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’, ‘Anna Bhagya’, ‘Yuva Nidhi’ and ‘Shakti’.

The party stated, “The Congress is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.”

“We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on such organisations,” Congress said.

Voting in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 10, and counting of votes will be done on May 13.