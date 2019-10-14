Congress vs Congress in MP: Jyotiraditya Scindia targets CM Kamal Nath again, this time over transfer and postings

This is not the first time that Scindia family scion has shown a rebellious streak in his comments

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has been at odds with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath ever since the latter’s appointment as the CM of the state where the party managed to return to power after a 15-year hiatus. Scindia, who has not shied away from targetting the Nath government on the issue of farm loan waiver promises and distribution of flood relief package to farmers, raised doubts over the status of transfer and postings in the Congress-ruled state as he hinted at some hanky-panky in the transfer and postings of government officers.

“Transfer posting ka kya haal hai woh to sab jaante hi hain. Main aapse yeh kahunga ki aap kaam pe dhyan de (Everyone knows the state of transfer postings. I would request you to stay focussed on your work),” Scindia is heard saying in a video of his interaction with party workers and supporters.

Reports suggest that with his dig at the Kamal Nath administration on the issue, Scindia is not only targeting the chief minister but also former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh who is believed to enjoy enormous clout in Madhya Pradesh and has a say in important matters of state administration. Singh is also referred to as the “de-facto” Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

This is not the first time that Scindia family scion has shown a rebellious streak in his comments. On Friday, he caused a flutter in Madhya Pradesh politics by reminding the Kamal Nath government that its promise of a farm loan waiver was not fulfilled yet.

Addressing party workers in Bhind, Scindia said, “You had promised to waive farm loans of up to Rs 2 lakh. But loans of up to only Rs 50,000 have been waived. Loans of up to Rs 2 lakh should be waived.”

His remark came shortly after Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s younger brother, Laxman Singh, had demanded that the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi apologise for making the “impossible promise of waiving farm loans within 10 days”.

Farm loans waiver was one of the major poll planks which Congress had promised ahead of the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, last year. Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly said that he would change the chief minister within 10 days if the waiver promise was not fulfilled.

Earlier, Scindia had openly expressed unhappiness over relief package to the flood-hit farmers.

Enthused by Scindia’s attacks on the government, the BJP workers put up posters featuring Scindia along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah in Bhind district during the former’s visit on Saturday.