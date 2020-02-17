Congress vs Congress: Ajay Maken asks Milind Deora to quit party over praise for Arvind Kejriwal

Ajay Maken and Milind Deora at loggerheads after latter praises Arvind Kejriwal.

Congress leader Milind Deora came under fire from his own party colleague Ajay Maken after he shared a pro-Arvind Kejriwal video on Twitter. Deora’s tweet came on a day Kejriwal and six of his ministers took oath following the Aam Aadmi Party’s massive victory in the Assembly polls in Delhi.

“Sharing a lesser known & welcome fact — the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years,” he captioned a video that sought to depict the Kejriwal-led government’s smart handling of the national capital’s revenues.

“Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India’s most fiscally prudent governments,” Deora added in the same tweet.

Deora’s tweet didn’t go down well with former Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken. Maken accused Deora of propagating “half-baked facts” and suggested that he leave the party and then indulge in such propaganda.

“Brother, you want to leave Congress – Please do – Then propagate half baked facts!” he tweeted.

Maken further compared the revenue collection during Congress’ regime of 15 years and Kejriwal’s five-year term. “However, let me share even lesser know facts- 1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr. 2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr. During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR. 2015-16 BE 41,129. 2019-20 BE 60,000. AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR,” he added.

The Congress party has been riddled with a leadership crisis in Delhi which was evident from its performance in the just held assembly elections. The grand old party didn’t win even a single seat for the second consecutive election. The party’s vote share came down to nearly 4 per cent from 9 per cent in 2015. Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra and in-charge PC Chacko have resigned following the party’s dismal show in the polls.

The Congress party has also come across as a divided lot after some of its leaders showered praise on Arvind Kejriwal over the AAP’s sweep in Delhi, projecting it as a loss for the Bharatiya Janata Party, while ignoring its own shortcomings. Party leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee had taken exception to P Chidambaram’s appreciation of AAP. Sharmishtha had asked if the Congress had outsourced the job of defeating the BJP to regional parties and whether state units should shut shop. Another party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had also called for a fresh thinking and approach by the Congress following the Delhi debacle.