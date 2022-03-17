Congress veteran Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi day after G-23 meeting of dissident leaders

After the meeting, Hooda visited Ghulam Nabi Azad at the latter’s residence.

Amid mounting pressure from the G-23 leaders seeking an organisational overhaul, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met former Haryana chief minister and senior party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda in New Delhi today. Rahul is believed to have discussed a party revamp and the way forward following its loss in assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab.

After the meeting, Hooda visited Ghulam Nabi Azad at the latter’s residence. Azad is part of the G-23 grouping of dissident Congress leaders who have been demanding a change in leadership for greater accountability and a better roadmap to pull Congress out of its slumber. The G-23 leaders met in the national capital last evening and resolved to call for a model of collective leadership. Hooda was also part of the meeting that was also attended by Shashi Throor and Mani Shankar Aiyar.

According to a PTI report, Hooda and Azad discussed concrete proposals to strengthen the Congress and ensure collective leadership and decision making as demanded by the grouping which met yesterday and signed a joint statement. The report claimed that the Deputy Leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha and another G-23 leader Anand Sharma also joined Hooda at Azad’s residence in the deliberations.

The G-23 leaders had said that the only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels. The leaders have said that their aim is to strengthen the Congress and not undermine it.

Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Hooda is significant in the context of the G23 statement and the telephonic conversation Azad had with Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday to convey the intentions of the meeting at his residence. According to the report, Azad is likely to meet Sonia Gandhi with proposals soon and discussions were underway on a course correction within the party.

(With PTI inputs)