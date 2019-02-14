Congress ups social media game, twists Valentine’s Day pick up lines to target BJP

By: | Updated: February 14, 2019 2:49 PM

"Main Tulsi, Yale ke garden ki!" read one of the tweets by the official Twitter handle of the Congress party.

BJP memes ,congress memes, pappu memes, modi memes, congress IT cell, BJP IT cell, amit malviya twitter, divya spandana twitter, valentines day memesSource: Official Congress Twitter handle

The battle lines are drawn between the two biggest parties of the country ahead of the Lok sabha elections 2019, but the war has already begun on social media. The two parties are coming up with new ways to outdo each other even as the row over Rafale deal continues as elections draw closer as does the question over Robert Vadra following Priyanka’s political plunge.

Exchanging jibes in speeches and press conferences have become the order of the day in this dance of democracy and social media is another platform where both parties take on each other with equal participation from their supporters as well as the haters.

Now, BJP is known for its active IT cell with Amit Malviya leading the pack as the in-charge of BJP’s national Information and Technology. Congress, however, has upped its game in recent months and is not far behind.

Taking a swipe at senior BJP leaders such as Smrti Irani, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman and of course Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress shared memes on BJP with word play on Valentine’s Day pick-up lines.

Humour is quite subjective so we leave it to you to decide whether they are hilarious or in bad taste. Take a look.

BJP memes ,congress memes, pappu memes, modi memes, congress IT cell, BJP IT cell, amit malviya twitter, divya spandana twitterSource: Official Congress Twitter handle
