Congress’ unorganised workers wing demands law for domestic workers

AIUWC demands law for domestic workers (Image: AIUWC/ WEBSITE)

The Congress’ All India Unorganized Workers Congress (AIUWC) on Saturday launched a nationwide postcard campaign to demand a central law to protect and promote the employment of domestic workers.

The campaign, launched on the occasion of International Domestic Workers Day, will see about one lakh domestic workers will send postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the purpose.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters, AIUWC Chairman Arbind Singh stressed that the national policy for domestic workers is not a good idea as it will not help the poor and marginalised and a law “aimed at securing decent working conditions and regulating placement agencies was the need of the hour”.

“The draft law for domestic workers, which is a comprehensive bill looking at various aspects like regulation of working condition, fixation of wages, holidays, regulation of placement agencies and social security has already been submitted by AIUWC to the government,” he said.