‘Yes, they are cowards’, BJP’s swipe at Congress over embarrassing typo in CWC tweet

BJP mocks Congress over typo in tweet over CWC. (File)

Congress tweet error: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress over an error in a tweet sent out from its official handle (@INCIndia). The Congress party had on Tuesday tweeted about the meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body. It was in this tweet that the party erroneously wrote “Kayar Samiti” (Committee of Cowards) instead of the “Karya Samiti” (Working Committee).

The BJP in no time launched a blistering attack saying, “Yes, they are cowards!”

“There are times when even the Congress party speaks the truth – indeed, they are cowards!” the BJP tweeted along with a screenshot of the Congress’ tweet.

The tweet shared by the Congress was deleted and posted correctly later. However, a screenshot of the tweet by that time had gone viral on social media.

The BJP and Congress are currently locked in a war of words over the Ladakh standoff with China in Ladakh where 20 soldiers lost their lives.

There are times when even the Congress party speaks the truth – कायर ही हैं ये लोग! pic.twitter.com/aGj4QU8Vsw — BJP (@BJP4India) June 23, 2020

The Congress party and its senior leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul have been targeting the BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra over the border standoff.

The CWC had met in Delhi on Tuesday wherein party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi said the current border crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the Modi government and the wrong policies pursued by it.

“Misfortunes do not come singly. India has been hit by a terrible economic crisis, a pandemic of huge proportions and, now, by a full-blown crisis on the borders with China. Much of each crisis is attributable to the mismanagement of the BJP-led NDA government and the wrong policies pursued by it,” Sonia said in a statement.

The Congress Working Committee is the highest decision-making body of the grand old party.