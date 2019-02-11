Congress cites Nitin Gadkari’s remarks to attack PM Modi on caste-based politics

By: | Updated: February 11, 2019 5:52 PM

The minister recently warned the people in his constituency that anybody talking about caste "will be thrashed". However, the Congress cited this remark to target the BJP.

nitin gadkari caste, nitin gadkari news, nitin gadkari pm, nitin gadkari rss, nitin gadkari twitter, hanuman casteThe minister recently warned the people in his constituency that anybody talking about caste "will be thrashed". (PTI)

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari’s statement on caste has backfired after the Congress used it to target his own party. The minister recently warned the people in his constituency that anybody talking about caste “will be thrashed”.

“We do not believe in any casteism. I do not know what do you have but there is no place for casteism in our five districts because I have warned everybody that if someone talks about caste, I will thrash him,” Gadkari had said while speaking at an event at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra.

However, the Congress used this remark to target the BJP. A tweet put out by the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress on Monday said: “Gadkari has made a direct attack on Modi and BJP. Gadkari has spoken against the fundamental politics of the BJP and says — if anybody talks about caste, I will trash him.”

In a taunt, the Congress asked: “Gadkari Ji, when will you thrash those asking for votes by telling the caste of Hanuman?” The party was referring to UP chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who had said during campaigning for the Rajasthan Assembly elections that Hanuman was a Dalit.

This is not the first time when Gadkari’s statement has been used to target the top leadership of the BJP. Earlier, the Union minister had said that people would punish those who just make promises and don’t deliver. The Opposition then claimed that the minister was referring to Prime Minister Modi. Gadkari slammed the opposition saying that his statement was taken out of context.

In another incident, Gadkari said during an interaction that one who cannot take care of home cannot manage the country – another remark that the Congress claimed was a direct attack at PM Modi.

