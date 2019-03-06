Congress trolls BJP for their hacked website, AAP says ‘Congress helping BJP’

By: | Updated: March 6, 2019 4:39 PM

Unable to contain its glee, Congress decided to troll BJP after the website failed to get back online for a long time.

bjp, bjp website, bjp website hacked, election 2019, bjp official website, bharatiya janata party, bjp.org, aap congress alliance, upcoming elections in india 2019, aam aadmi party, congress, bjp, aap, rahul gandhi, narendra modi, arvind kejriwal, newsThe official webiste of BJP on Wednesday

The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party was defaced on Tuesday following a hack. The website is down since and a message on the page reads: “We’ll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. We’ll be back online shortly.” Unable to contain its glee, Congress decided to troll BJP after the website failed to get back online for a long time.

On Wednesday, Congress posted a screenshot of the offline website on Twitter and wrote, “Morning @BJP4India, we realise you’ve been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we’re happy to help.”

Arvind Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), fresh from the disappointment of being denied an alliance with the grand old party for the Lok Sabha elections, sensed an opportunity. In a dig at Congress, AAP alleged that the party is helping BJP to ‘get back up’, even in the upcoming election. The tweet from the party’s handle read, “Just like what you did in Delhi! This election wherever BJP is down, Congress will help it to get back up. As we said #CongressHelpingBJP.”

Earlier this week, Congress rejected AAP’s proposal for the alliance in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former CM and Delhi Congress chief Delhi Sheila Dikshit declared that there would not be any alliance between the two parties.

Read Also| Lok Sabha elections 2019: Over to Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka as Deve Gowda drives hard bargain

CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed this move saying that it will split the anti-BJP votes. The party also accused Congress of helping BJP in the upcoming elections. AAP leader Gopal Rai jabbed at the party saying, it has entered in a ‘únofficial alliance’ with BJP by the one with AAP. He further said, “In Uttar Pradesh, Congress is helping BJP by going against the SP-BSP alliance and in West Bengal by going against TMC.” Congress is helping BJP on a ‘pan-Indian level’ he added.

Delhi sends seven MPs to Lok Sabha, all of which were swept by the BJP in 2014 elections. However, Rai is hopeful of winning all the seats this year, “AAP will contest and win all the seven seats from Delhi this year,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress trolls BJP for their hacked website, AAP says ‘Congress helping BJP’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition