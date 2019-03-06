Congress trolls BJP for their hacked website, AAP says ‘Congress helping BJP’

The official webiste of BJP on Wednesday

The official website of the Bharatiya Janata Party was defaced on Tuesday following a hack. The website is down since and a message on the page reads: “We’ll be back soon! Sorry for the inconvenience but we’re performing some maintenance at the moment. We’ll be back online shortly.” Unable to contain its glee, Congress decided to troll BJP after the website failed to get back online for a long time.

On Wednesday, Congress posted a screenshot of the offline website on Twitter and wrote, “Morning @BJP4India, we realise you’ve been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we’re happy to help.”

Morning @BJP4India, we realise you’ve been down for a long time now. If you need help getting back up, we’re happy to help ???? pic.twitter.com/pM12ADMxEj — Congress (@INCIndia) March 6, 2019

Arvind Kejriwal’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), fresh from the disappointment of being denied an alliance with the grand old party for the Lok Sabha elections, sensed an opportunity. In a dig at Congress, AAP alleged that the party is helping BJP to ‘get back up’, even in the upcoming election. The tweet from the party’s handle read, “Just like what you did in Delhi! This election wherever BJP is down, Congress will help it to get back up. As we said #CongressHelpingBJP.”

Just like what you did in Delhi! This election wherever BJP is down, congress will help it to get back up. As we said #CongressHelpingBJP https://t.co/i141ghCbe3 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 6, 2019

Earlier this week, Congress rejected AAP’s proposal for the alliance in Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former CM and Delhi Congress chief Delhi Sheila Dikshit declared that there would not be any alliance between the two parties.

CM Arvind Kejriwal slammed this move saying that it will split the anti-BJP votes. The party also accused Congress of helping BJP in the upcoming elections. AAP leader Gopal Rai jabbed at the party saying, it has entered in a ‘únofficial alliance’ with BJP by the one with AAP. He further said, “In Uttar Pradesh, Congress is helping BJP by going against the SP-BSP alliance and in West Bengal by going against TMC.” Congress is helping BJP on a ‘pan-Indian level’ he added.

Delhi sends seven MPs to Lok Sabha, all of which were swept by the BJP in 2014 elections. However, Rai is hopeful of winning all the seats this year, “AAP will contest and win all the seven seats from Delhi this year,” he said.