  • MORE MARKET STATS

BJP releases ‘Congress Toolkit’ aimed at defaming Modi government, grand old party terms it fake

By: |
May 18, 2021 3:10 PM

Chairman of Congress Social Media Department, Rohan Gupta alleged that the BJP has stooped to a new low by spreading falsehood to discredit those who are assisting people.

BJp Congress Toolkit ExposedBJP spokesperson Sambit Patra today released some 'toolkits' allegedly prepared by the Congress to defame Modi and the BJP government.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis which has seen Congress sharpening its attack on the Narendra Modi government, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra today released some ‘toolkits’ allegedly prepared by the Congress to defame Modi and the BJP government. On the other hand, the Congress party termed the toolkits fake and warned of an FIR against Patra and the party president JP Nadda.

Releasing the first toolkit related to COVID-19, Patra said in a tweet, “Friends look at the #CongressToolKit in extending help to the needy during the Pandemic! More of a PR exercise with the help of ‘Friendly Journalists’ & ‘Influencers’ than a soulful endeavour. Read for yourselves the agenda of the Congress.”

Related News

He termed the plot as disgusting. Patra said that Rahul Gandhi wanted to use this opportunity of the pandemic to destroy the image of PM Modi.

“Congress workers instructed to call the mutant strain as ‘Modi strain’.
No stone left unturned to scar the name of India with the help of Foreign Journalists!!” he said in another tweet.

Patra said that multiple toolkits were prepared by the Congress from day 1 to tarnish the image of India. He shared one toolkit on Central Vista Project saying that it was full of lies and deceit.

“Toolkits are not alien to the Congress and their eco-system. Infact, a substantial part of their energy goes into making them. Here is a toolkit on the Central Vista…they make one Toolkit or the other every week and when exposed, they ‘deny’ it,” said Patra in another tweet.

BJP’s national general secretary BL Santosh said that the Congress was spreading fake and negative news during the health crisis.

The toolkit, the BJP alleged, was prepared by the research department of Congress.

On the other hand, the Congress party called the toolkit fake and accused the saffron party of forging lies. Chairman AICC Research Department and national spokesperson of the Congress Rajeev Gowda said that the party will file an FIR in the matter. “BJP is propagating a fake ‘toolkit’ on ‘COVID-19 mismanagement’ & attributing it to AICC Research Department. We are filing an FIR for forgery against JP Nadda & Sambit Patra. When our country is devastated by COVID, instead of providing relief, BJP shamelessly concocts forgeries,” he said in a tweet.

The grand old party said that the only toolkit it needs is the one that helps people. “The only ‘toolkit’ we need is one that helps people. For all those in need of medical or mental health advice, please contact our Hello Doctor service. For anyone in Delhi NCR who requires an Ambulance please get in touch on the number below,” said the Congress.

Chairman of Congress Social Media Department, Rohan Gupta alleged that the BJP has stooped to a new low by spreading falsehood to discredit those who are assisting people as the saffron party has failed to help India in fighting the pandemic.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BJPCongress
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. BJP releases ‘Congress Toolkit’ aimed at defaming Modi government grand old party terms it fake
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Pinarayi Vijayan swearing-in: 500 people to attend oath ceremony; Health minister KK Shailaja dropped from cabinet
2Wrestler Sushil Kumar, absconding in murder case, files anticipatory bail application in Delhi court
3‘Ram bharose’: Allahabad High Court’s stinging remark on medical system in Uttar Pradesh’s smaller cities and villages