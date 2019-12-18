Congress to take out marches in all state capitals to mark foundation day

The government’s policies have resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women, he claims in a statement.

The Congress has decided to take out marches in all state capitals on December 28 to mark its foundation day, a party leader said on Tuesday. Congress general secretary K V Venugopal said in continuation of the success and momentum generated by the massive Bharat Bachao Rally in Delhi, the party has decided to hold a marches with the slogan “Save India- Save Constitution” at all state capitals under the aegis of respective state units.

These will be taken out December 28, the foundation day of the Indian National Congress, he said, adding that during the marches the party also aims at registering a strong protest against the “anti-people policies” of the Narendra Modi government.

The government’s policies have resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women, he claims in a statement. Venugopal said the “divisive policies” of the BJP government like the Citizenship Amendment Act are aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues.