Congress to stage dharna tomorrow against BJP in Bihar

Newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil today said that party would stage dharna-cum-fast tomorrow in the state to expose BJP's "lies and cheating".

By: | Published: April 8, 2018 11:01 PM
Newly appointed All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar Shaktisinh Gohil today said that party would stage dharna-cum-fast tomorrow in the state to expose BJP’s “lies and cheating”. “The BJP government’s Law minister said that the central government was not party to the case in which the Supreme court delivered its judgement on SC/ST Act. Rather it was the government’s contention that became the basis of the apex court judgement,” he told reporters here.

Congress is in favour of tough and strong Act for protecting the rights of people belonging to SC/ST categories, he added. Gohil was on his maiden visit to the state after being appointed the party’s Bihar in-charge.

He said he would participate in “Aamantran Yatra” that would begin from tomorrow from Sheohar district. Asked about his meeting with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav at Sadaquat Ashram, the Congress leader said it was a courtesy call and no political discussion took place in the meeting.

On the issue of legislative council election for 11 seats which are slated to be held on April 26, Gohil said that there is still time for filing of nomination and it will be decided at an appropriate time.

