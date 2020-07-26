Congress to run nationwide digital campaign ‘Speak Up For Democracy’ on Sunday

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Avinash Pande said the campaign will start at 10 am on Sunday.
The Congress has decided will run a nationwide digital campaign — ‘Speak Up For Democracy’ — on Sunday against the BJP’s “attempts to violate constitutional and democratic values and tradition”, a party leader said. All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Avinash Pande said the campaign will start at 10 am on Sunday.
He alleged that the BJP has been “constantly striking at constitutional institutions and values”. Attempts were being made to topple elected state governments one after another, Pande alleged.
In a video message on Saturday night, he said the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh government was toppled by the BJP and now it was “conspiring to do the same in Rajasthan”
“The chief minister of Rajasthan requested the governor to call an Assembly session. But ignoring the request shows that the Central government is misusing constitutional institutions and playing with democratic values and traditions,” he alleged.
