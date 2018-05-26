Congress to observe ‘Vishwasghat Diwas’ on Modi government’s anniversary

Press conferences will be held in 20 different cities, including the capital, by senior party leaders such as Gulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Rajdeep Surjewala.

The Congress party will observe Vishwasghat Diwas (betrayal day) on Saturday, when Narendra Modi-led BJP government will complete four years in the Centre. Press conferences will be held in 20 different cities, including the capital, by senior party leaders such as Gulam Nabi Azad, Ashok Gehlot and Rajdeep Surjewala. In other places, state unit presidents and AICC incharges will hold press conferences to mark the protest. State units have also been asked to stage protests at the district level.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi will also hold press conferences in Bhuwneshwar and Mumbai respectively. This comes after the BJP has been receiving flak over the hike in fuel price. Following the hike, various opposition parties including the Congress, All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) staged protests in various parts of the country.