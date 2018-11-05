Congress to observe ‘black day’ to mark the anniversary of Demonetisation on November 8: Report

Published: November 5, 2018

The Congress party has decided to observe a black day on November 8 like last year, the second anniversary of Demonetisation, news agency ANI reported. Last year, the BJP had celebrated November 8 as ‘anti-black money day’, countering the opposition which had observed a ‘black day’ on the first anniversary of demonetisation. Last year’s ‘black-day’ had seen the support of 18 political parties. These parties, which included the Congress and the Left, had termed it as the “most ill-conceived and hasty decision” by the NDA government. On the other hand, there were celebrations in the BJP camp.

As the highlight of the occasion, PM Modi had shared a video on his twitter handle which talked about the benefits of demonetisation and asked for feedback on the government’s efforts to uproot corruption and black money. On the other hand, the saffron party

On November 8 , 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appeared on the television and announced note ban which demonetised Rs 1,000 note and old Rs 500 notes.

Rahul Gandhi, who was then serving in the capacity of Congress vice-president, had termed Demonetisation a “tragedy” and a “thoughtless act” and alleged that due to it livelihood of millions of honest Indians were destroyed. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had described Demonetisation exercise as a reckless step, organised loot and legalised plunder. The former prime minister said that none of the Demonetisation objectives was achieved.

With only three days to go for November 8, the Congress and the BJP are yet to make an official announcement for the occasion.

