TNCC President K Selvaperunthogai on Sunday announced that the Congress party will be part of the TVK-led state government in its cabinet expansion. Speaking to reporters following the swearing-in ceremony of the new ministry, he clarified that while the party did not feature in the initial list, its inclusion is a confirmed part of the alliance’s roadmap.

Regarding specific ministerial roles, he said that the high command will decide on the departments it will be given.

The TNCC chief also denied allegations that his party did not inform DMK before stepping away from the Secular Progressive Alliance.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi have held direct discussions with DMK leaders, including T R Baalu and Kanimozhi,” Selvaperunthogai said. Addressing concerns about the strength of the TVK-led coalition, Selvaperunthogai emphasised that the partnership remains robust for upcoming challenges.

“The current alliance will continue through the upcoming local body elections and the subsequent Lok Sabha polls,” he reiterated. The TNCC President also urged the public and the media to allow the new administration time to establish its footing. “Today is only the day of taking charge. Wait and see how the promises are implemented,” he told reporters