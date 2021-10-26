  • MORE MARKET STATS

Congress-TMC corner BJP after Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik’s corruption allegations

By: |
October 26, 2021 5:23 PM

The TMC has been campaigning intensively in Goa ahead of the next year's poll.

TMC today submitted a memorandum to the Goa Governor demanding the removal of CM Sawant and a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Days after Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik made stinging allegations against some BJP leaders and ‘an RSS functionary’, the Congress and the TMC upped their ante against the ruling party. Congress today slammed the BJP saying that the BJP cannot suppress such a big case of corruption, and must answer on this matter.

“The prime minister’s friend and RSS functionary is being accused of corruption, that too by a governor. BJP cannot suppress such a big case of corruption, will have to answer on this matter,” said the Congress.

Related News

The Congress also said that when the governor disclosed the corruption issue to the Prime Minister, ‘the Governor was removed and PM’s close aide remained in the post’. “Is this zero tolerance towards corruption?” asked the party. Malik had said during a TV interview that he had informed the PM about the corruption taking place under Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Malik also said that PM Modi must have been misguided by people involved in the corruption.

Malik had also alleged that those who are at fault cannot speak truth to power and he is able to say his mind because he has not committed any crime. Malik had also said that if the BJP government fails to resolve farmers’ issues, it will have a negative impact on the BJP in polls. Malik had said that farmers’ demands of MSP are justified.

On the other hand, TMC today submitted a memorandum to the Goa Governor demanding the removal of CM Sawant and a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge. “We’ve given a memorandum to Goa Governor demanding the resignation of CM Pramod Sawant and a high-level judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge to look into the alleged corruption,” said Luizinho Faleiro, National Vice President, TMC.

The TMC has been campaigning intensively in Goa ahead of the next year’s poll. The elections will see the debut of two parties- Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress. The BJP is the ruling party in the state while the Congress is in opposition.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress-TMC corner BJP after Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik’s corruption allegations
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SC to pronounce order on Wednesday on pleas seeking independent probe into Pegasus snooping matter
2Aryan Khan case: Sameer Wankhede’s wife, sister hit back at Nawab Malik, allege threat to life
3‘Those who abused Shri Ram now visiting Ayodhya’: Yogi Adityanath’s scathing attack on Kejriwal