Congress-TMC corner BJP after Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik’s corruption allegations

TMC today submitted a memorandum to the Goa Governor demanding the removal of CM Sawant and a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge.

Days after Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik made stinging allegations against some BJP leaders and ‘an RSS functionary’, the Congress and the TMC upped their ante against the ruling party. Congress today slammed the BJP saying that the BJP cannot suppress such a big case of corruption, and must answer on this matter.

“The prime minister’s friend and RSS functionary is being accused of corruption, that too by a governor. BJP cannot suppress such a big case of corruption, will have to answer on this matter,” said the Congress.

प्रधानमंत्री के मित्र और संघ के पदाधिकारी पर भ्रष्टाचार का आरोप लगाया जा रहा है, वह भी राज्यपाल द्वारा। भाजपा भ्रष्टाचार के इतने बड़े मामले को दबा नहीं सकती, इस मामले पर जवाब देना पड़ेगा। pic.twitter.com/X0E5yLOkkU — Congress (@INCIndia) October 26, 2021

The Congress also said that when the governor disclosed the corruption issue to the Prime Minister, ‘the Governor was removed and PM’s close aide remained in the post’. “Is this zero tolerance towards corruption?” asked the party. Malik had said during a TV interview that he had informed the PM about the corruption taking place under Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Malik also said that PM Modi must have been misguided by people involved in the corruption.

Malik had also alleged that those who are at fault cannot speak truth to power and he is able to say his mind because he has not committed any crime. Malik had also said that if the BJP government fails to resolve farmers’ issues, it will have a negative impact on the BJP in polls. Malik had said that farmers’ demands of MSP are justified.

On the other hand, TMC today submitted a memorandum to the Goa Governor demanding the removal of CM Sawant and a probe by a retired Supreme Court judge. “We’ve given a memorandum to Goa Governor demanding the resignation of CM Pramod Sawant and a high-level judicial enquiry by a retired Supreme Court judge to look into the alleged corruption,” said Luizinho Faleiro, National Vice President, TMC.

The TMC has been campaigning intensively in Goa ahead of the next year’s poll. The elections will see the debut of two parties- Aam Aadmi Party and Trinamool Congress. The BJP is the ruling party in the state while the Congress is in opposition.