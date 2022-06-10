Congress threatens agitation after UP restaurant names Italian dish after Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has threatened to protest over party leader Rahul Gandhi’s name being ‘misused’ in the menu card of a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district.

The restaurant, situated in city’s Civil Lines area, offers Italian cuisine which include dishes like Italian Pasta, Mexican Pasta, Hangover Pasta. These dishes are mentioned under the category “Italian Rahul Gandhi”.

Gandhi often visits Italy to spend holidays with his grandmother who lives there. His foreign visits have been the subject of political scrutiny, providing fodder to the BJP to target the Congress leadership.

The office-bearers of Etawah District Congress Committee have warned of an agitation if the menu card is not immediately withdrawn and the restaurant submits an apology.

All the office bearers of the district Congress reached the Collectorate and gave a memorandum to the Senior Superintendent of Police who has assured necessary action.