Congress terms Rahul Gandhi’s breakfast meet with Opposition leaders ‘historic, 2024 trailer’

In an apparent attempt to take the lead in bringing together Opposition leaders ahead of the 2024 general elections, the Congress party today termed the breakfast meeting of Opposition leaders hosted by Rahul Gandhi as historic and a trailer of things to come before the next Lok Sabha polls. The grand old party’s assertion came at a time when TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has been trying to unite the Opposition on the back of a thumping win over the BJP, and projecting herself as a key opponent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a national level. The breakfast meeting on Tuesday was the first such get-together organised in the absence of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. During the unprecedented meeting coming in the backdrop of the Pegasus snooping row and other key issues, Rahul showed his readiness to lead in the opposition’s assault against the government.

Around a hundred MPs from 15 opposition parties including the Congress participated in the meeting on Rahul’s invitation. It was followed by yet another surprise cycle ride to Parliament against the high fuel prices.

Reportedly, the cycle rally to Parliament was a surprise for Opposition leaders and Rahul invited them to be a part of it by saying that it was up to them to join in.

Last evening, the Congress termed the meeting as historic and a trailer for 2024. During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi said that opposition represents 60 per cent of the voice of the country but is treated as if it represents no one. “When the government shuts us up in Parliament, humiliates us… not just humiliating us as Members of Parliament… they are humiliating and shutting up the voice of the people of India,” he said.

Calling for the Opposition’s unity, Rahul said that the more this voice unites, the more powerful it will become and it will be more difficult for the BJP, RSS to suppress it.

The meeting also comes at the time when opposition parties are readying to unite against the BJP without waiting for the Congress. Rahul, who is often criticised saying that he cannot fill mother Sonia Gandhi’s shoes, tried to send a strong message that he is reticent and unpredictable.

According to an Indian Express report, the breakfast meeting was the brainchild of Rahul Gandhi while Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury deputed to send out the invites to the leaders.

Representatives from the DMK, CPM, CPI, Trinamool Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena, RJD, JMM, Samajwadi Party and National Conference, IUML, RSP, KCM and Sharad Yadav’s LJD made it to the meeting.