Congress terms claims of Sengol being symbol of transfer of power ‘BOGUS’, Amit Shah hits back

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh on Friday claimed there is “no documented evidence” of Lord Mountbatten, C Rajagopalachari and Jawaharlal Nehru describing the ‘Sengol’ as a “symbol of transfer of power” by the British to India, and called the claims “bogus”.

The ‘Sengol’ will be installed close to the Chair of the Lok Sabha speaker after the new Parliament building is inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. The Congress and several other Opposition parties are boycotting the inaugural event.

Hitting out at the Congress leader, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the party has “heaped another shameful insult” to Indian traditions.

“Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolize India’s freedom but it was banished to a museum as a ‘walking stick’,” Shah said in a tweet.

He further added, “Now, Congress has heaped another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India’s freedom. Congress is calling the Adheenam’s history as BOGUS!”

The Union minister also said that the Congress needs to reflect on their behaviour.

His response came to Ramesh’s statement where he claimed that the ‘sceptre’ is being used by the PM (prime minister) and his “drum-beaters for their political ends” in Tamil Nadu, and added that the “real question” still remained why is President Droupadi Murmu not “being allowed” to inaugurate the new Parliament building.

The Congress leader said, “Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence.”

Ramesh said that the majestic sceptre which was crafted in then Madras province was “indeed presented” to India’s first PM Jawahar Lal Nehry in August 1947.

“There is NO documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji & Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple — BOGUS. Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media,” said Ramesh.

He added, “…This is typical of this brigade that embroiders facts to suit its twisted objectives.”

The inauguration of the new Parliament building has created a massive stir in Indian politics, with Opposition parties coming down heavily on the BJP government for inaugurating it, and not letting the President of India inaugurate it.