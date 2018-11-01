Congress-TDP join hands before Lok Sabha 2019 elections, Chandrababu Naidu terms it a ‘democratic compulsion’

By: | Updated: November 1, 2018 5:15 PM

Congress and Telugu Desam Party Thursday announced an allaince to contest the upcoming elections together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"We have to defend the democracy, institutions and future of this country.. and therefore we have to come together," Gandhi said.

Congress and Telugu Desam Party Thursday announced an allaince to contest the upcoming elections together to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. The announcement came after TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi at his residence in new Delhi today. Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said that they have to fight together to deliver on the people’s aspirations. The two leaders asserted that they will resolve all the differences of the past and look forward to the future.

“We have to defend the democracy, institutions and future of this country.. and therefore we have to come together,” Gandhi said. “We have had a past.. both of us agree that we are not going to talk about the past… we will discuss the present and the future of this country,” he added.

Speaking second, Naidu said that it is a ‘democratic compulsion’ that the two parties join hands. “We want to bring the Opposition together,” Naidu said. The Andhra Pradesh chief minister said that Rahul Gandhi is the leader of principal opposition party.

Lok Sabha elections
