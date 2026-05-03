The Congress on Sunday sharpened its attack on the Centre over the proposed Great Nicobar development, raising detailed concerns around ecology, tribal rights, transparency and national security, and calling for a full parliamentary discussion on the issue.

The party also claimed that the government is on the defensive following Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Great Nicobar Island. According to the Congress, the Centre’s response through an official statement has failed to address the core issues flagged by various stakeholders.

Congress questions ecological impact and transparency

In a detailed statement, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The Modi Government, clearly in damage control mode after the hugely impactful visit of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to Great Nicobar on April 28 2026, issued a press note on the Great Nicobar Island Development Project three days later.” This press note does not address any of the serious concerns that have been raised on it by local affected communities, environmentalists, anthropologists, academics, civil society experts and other professionals, Ramesh said.

He added, “These concerns had already been conveyed in detail by me to the Union Minister of Environment, Forests & Climate Change on September 10, 2024 and in a follow-up on September 27, 2024.”

Ramesh argued that the ecological uniqueness of Great Nicobar cannot be measured simply by the percentage of land being used. He pointed specifically to Galathea Bay, describing it as an ecologically sensitive zone with rich coral presence and a crucial nesting site for the Giant Leatherback turtle.

He also alleged irregularities in the environmental clearance process, claiming that institutions such as the Wildlife Institute of India and Zoological Survey of India faced pressure during assessments and now face potential conflicts of interest due to their involvement in follow-up projects.

Tribal rights, security concerns come into focus

On the issue of indigenous communities, Ramesh said the Nicobarese tribe had repeatedly raised objections over the project’s potential impact on their land and way of life. He highlighted that consent processes remain questionable, particularly in the case of the Shompen community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group with limited external contact.

He further questioned the project’s scale and projections, including plans for a major airport, suggesting that the estimates appear unrealistic when compared with existing infrastructure in the region.

Ramesh also raised concerns over transparency, stating that key reports and committee deliberations related to environmental clearance have not been made public. He criticised the composition of oversight bodies, alleging a lack of independent representation.

Quoting a former naval chief, he pointed to strategic concerns as well, arguing that defence preparedness in the region should not be tied to large-scale commercial development.

“These considerations must, at the very least, be discussed and debated in a Parliamentary forum,” Ramesh said.

Government defends project as strategic and sustainable

The Centre, however, has maintained that the Great Nicobar project is a key strategic initiative aimed at strengthening India’s presence in the Andaman Sea while ensuring environmental safeguards and protection of indigenous communities.

In an official statement released earlier, the government said the project balances economic growth with ecological priorities and is aligned with national interests.

The political debate around the project has intensified in recent days, especially after Rahul Gandhi described it during his visit as “one of the biggest scams and gravest crimes against the natural and tribal heritage of the country”.

With both sides holding firm positions, the issue is expected to remain a major point of contention in the coming weeks.