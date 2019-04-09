Congress takes jibe at BJP’s ‘crimes against women’ gaffe in manifesto

By: | Published: April 9, 2019 5:04 AM

Underlining the portion "in order to commit crimes against women", the Congress tweeted a snapshot of the manifesto.

Congress party, BJP, crimes against women, manifesto 2019, election news, india newsUnderlining the portion “in order to commit crimes against women”, the Congress tweeted a snapshot of the manifesto.

The Congress Monday took a swipe at the BJP over an apparent error its manifesto that states provisions have been made for “transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women”, saying at least one point in the document reflects the ruling party’s “true intentions”. Under the section ”ensuring a dignified life for women”, the BJP manifesto states that women’s security will be given more priority.

Also Read: Tough action was taken against separatist after they did not respond to olive branch: Rajnath Singh

“We have constituted the Women’s Security Division in the Home Ministry, and have made strict provisions for transferring the laws in order to commit crimes against women, in particular time bound investigation and trial for rape,” it says. Underlining the portion “in order to commit crimes against women”, the Congress tweeted a snapshot of the manifesto. “At least one point in BJP’s manifesto reflects their true intentions,” the party said in a tweet with the hashtag ‘BJP Jumla Manifesto’.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Congress takes jibe at BJP’s ‘crimes against women’ gaffe in manifesto
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Modi's $10 trillion dream: Commit to make India world's third largest economy by 2030, says BJP manifesto
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Rural focus: Modi woos farmers, small traders; 5 key promises from BJP Manifesto 2019
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Modi's pet Startup India gets BJP manifesto push; Rs 20,000 crore startup fund and more promises
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition