Congress suspends Sanjay Jha for ‘anti-party activities and breach of discipline’

The entrepreneur-turned-politician's suspension from the Congress comes weeks after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the country's oldest political party.
Congress leader and former spokesperson Sanjay Jha has been suspended for “anti-party activities and breach of discipline”, the party’s Maharashtra unit said on Tuesday.
The entrepreneur-turned-politician’s suspension from the Congress comes weeks after he wrote a newspaper article critical of the country’s oldest political party.
“Jha has been suspended with immediate effect for anti-party activities and breach of discipline”, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat declared in a statement.
Thorat is also a minister in the state, where the Congress is part of the Shiv Sena-led ruling coalition.
Soon after the article appeared in a leading English daily last month, the Congress had removed Jha as a party
spokesperson.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.