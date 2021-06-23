Congress still alive in Karnataka! DK Shivakumar settles leadership debate, says in no hurry for CM’s post

DK Shivakumar is Karnataka Congress chief.

On one hand, where the ruling BJP is facing infighting over BS Yediyurappa continuing as Chief Minister, the Karnataka Congress also seems to be divided into two factions – one supporting Siddaramaiah and another vouching for Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. However, Shivakumar today said that he is in no hurry for the chief minister’s post and he aims to bring Congress back in power. “I’m in no hurry for the CM post. My agenda is to bring Congress back to power and I’ve said that the party can use me as a stepping stone for this,” said Shivakumar.

However, reports claim that Shivakumar has been nursing ambitions to become the Chief Minister if the Congress wins the next assembly elections.

Some Congress MLA recently came out openly in support of Siddaramaiah saying that the party should contest election under his leadership. The statement did not go down well with Shivakumar who said that the party will contest the polls collectively. “I’ve seen statements of 2-3 MLAs. Siddaramaiah is Congress Legislature Party leader and he’ll look into it. If he doesn’t, Congress is still alive in Karnataka,” added Shivakumar.

The state Congress chief also said that the party should focus on defeating the BJP. “No chair is empty in Congress at present. Our race is to defeat BJP and bring Congress back to power. We need to fight against BJP and defeat it instead of diverting issues. We have to work together. People, workers, and leaders want to defeat BJP,” he said.

Recently, Chamarajpet legislator B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan openly said that Siddaramaiah is the next Chief Minister and the party should contest the poll under his leadership. Koppal MLA Raghavendra Hitnal also said that not only Zameer Ahmed Khan but many other MLAs and people of the State want Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister.

Raghavendra Hitnal’s statement came despite Shivakumar issuing a diktat asking party leaders to stay within limits.

However, senior Congress leader and former Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara had said that there is no factionalism within the party and Shivakumar’s decision will be the final decision of the party.