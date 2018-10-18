Congress sponsoring ads against PM Narendra Modi in Pakistan: BJP

BJP alleged that the Congress party is running a ‘Modi-Hatao’ campaign through paid sponsorship in Pakistan. (File Photo)

The Bhartiya Janata Party today slammed the Congress Party for allegedly sponsoring ads on Facebook in Pakistan to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra showed a video grab of the Congress’ official Facebook page and alleged that the party is running a ‘Modi-Hatao’ campaign through paid sponsorship in Pakistan. The Congress party is running ‘active ads’ to promote its Facebook page in only two countries, India and Pakistan, he added.

“What sense does it make in running a paid campaign against our country and our popular Prime Minister in Pakistan? This is not the first time. Navjot Singh Sidhu was speaking against South India,” BJP spokesperson told the media.

Patra also lashed out at senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad for his remark that the number of Hindu candidates inviting him to campaign for them has reduced in the last four years.

At a programme held in Lucknow Wednesday, Azad had emphasised on the fact that since his days as a youth leader, he has been campaigning across the country for a number of party candidates belonging to the Hindu community.

“Since the days of the Youth Congress, I have been campaigning across the country from Andaman Nicobar to Lakshadweep. 95 per cent of those who used to call me were Hindu brothers and leaders, and just 5 per cent were Muslim brothers,” news agency ANI reported, quoting Azad as saying.

He further asserted that the figure has dropped to a significant low as Hindu candidates fear losing out on votes if he campaigns for them.

“But in the last four years, I have observed that the figure of 95 has dropped to just 20 per cent. This means that there is something wrong. Today people hesitate in calling me to campaign, thinking that it would affect their vote banks,” he explained at an event in Lucknow.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad got support from LeT and Hafiz Saeed on his remark that to kill one terrorist, Indian Army kills 20 civilians,” Patra alleged.