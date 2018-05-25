Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari joins Fitness Challenge, gets trolled on Twitter

Manish Tewari doing push-ups. (Source: Twitter)

The ‘fitness challenge’ that was initiated by Sports Minister Rajavardhan Singh Rathore has gone viral with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan and celebrities joining in. The initiative, called the ‘Hum Fit Toh India Fit’ challenge, was started by Rathore when he shared a short video of himself on Tuesday doing push-ups. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also accepted the challenge and promised to share a video soon.

The opposition leaders, however, have taken this as an opportunity to troll PM Modi. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said before taking up the fitness challenge Modi should first dare to fill empty stomachs and provide jobs to the unemployed in the country.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, asked PM Modi to reduce oil prices or face a nationwide agitation.

However, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari joined the challenge by posting a video of him doing push-ups on Friday, a move that hasn’t gone well with Twitterati. “At the end of the day nothing beats the good ole push-up ? #FitnessChallenge to all ageing alleged Alpha Males this is but a trailer – let us see who can do more ????????????????,” the video was captioned by Tewari.

Few users trolled him for taking part in an initiative started by the Bharatiya Janata Party while others advised him on his hand positioning. Here are some reactions:

@ManishTewari sorry, but those hands are too wide, it needs to be right under your shoulders — Roy Kehny (@RKehny) May 25, 2018

Et tu brutus! — OOFthepeoples (@TasBBee) May 25, 2018

Back side of Sri Manish Tewari ji ? Sir next time shoot in good light. — pradip shah (@shah_pradip) May 25, 2018

does pidi’s started defying cong dictate #HumFitTohIndiaFit ????????

good move #behealthy ???? — NAVNEET (@nav2b) May 25, 2018

Sir ji R u going to join bjp? — Padma…s (@PadmaSh42427014) May 25, 2018

For this i will appreciate you……plz tell rahul bhai also — himanshu sharma (@himansh86767578) May 25, 2018

Its not correct position for push ups — Hari Krishna Mishra (@hkkrishnaa) May 25, 2018

Meanwhile, CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury also tweeted using ‘just jumlas’ as hashtag, “Modi’s tryst with crude prices should remind us of that old dictum: ‘You know who is swimming naked when the tide runs out.’ Now he is trying to distract us with newer tamashas like fitness challenge.”

Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav reminded the prime minister of his ‘promise’ to bring back black money stashed abroad asking him to deposit Rs 15-20 lakh in the accounts of every Indian. “Dear Narendra Modi, I challenge that as promised by you before coming to power to bring back black money stashed abroad to deposit Rs 15-20 lakh in the account of each citizen. Kindly accept my challenge,” he said.