‘Don’t know’: Ashok Gehlot on reports of Sonia Gandhi offering him Congress president role

After several reports suggested that Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had offered the role of party president to Ashok Gehlot, the Rajasthan Chief Minister said that he was unaware of any such development. “I’m hearing this from you. I have no knowledge of this. I’m only fulfilling duties that have been given to me,” Gehlot told a group of journalists in Gujarat.

According to a report in The Hindu, Sonia Gandhi asked Gehlot to take charge of the party at a closed-door meeting before she heads abroad for medical treatment with her children Rahul and Priyanka. The party is slated to get a new president by September 20.

With both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi ruling themselves out of the race, reports suggest that there might be a non-Gandhi member at the helm of party affairs this time around. Post the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle, Rahul Gandhi has been reluctant to take over the reins of the party. He has suggested that it was time for a non-Gandhi to take charge of the party. Even Sonia Gandhi is unwilling to continue as the party president due to her deteriorating health condition.

Amid speculation that a non-Gandhi might be elevated to the party’s top post, Gehlot asked Rahul Gandhi to step up and “accept the top post.” If Rahul fails to do that, Gehlot fears that there will be widespread “disappointment” among Congress workers across the country leading to the further weakening of the party.

The last time Congress had a non-Gandhi president was nearly 25 years back, when Sitaram Kesri had to be shown the door in order to make way for Sonia Gandhi. However, this time around her options ran out after son Rahul Gandhi expressed his reluctance over taking over the party’s responsibility. The possible elevation of Gehlot as party chief could pave the way for Sachin Pilot to become the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. That could be a blessing in disguise for the party as it has been grappling with the Gehlot-Pilot dispute since long.