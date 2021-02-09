  • MORE MARKET STATS

Social media wars: Congress to recruit ‘army of truth’ to fight BJP’s ‘army of hatred’

By: |
New Delhi | February 9, 2021 12:18 PM

According to various reports, Congress is eyeing to recruit five lakh youth for its IT Cell to tackle the BJP's might.

Congress Social Media warrior websiteFollowing the launch of the campaign, various Congress leaders are also releasing their videos urging people to join the party's social media cell.

Congress has launched a massive recruitment campaign to take on the BJP’s social media cell. According to various reports, Congress is eyeing to recruit five lakh youth for its IT Cell to tackle the BJP’s might. Launching an online drive urging youth to join the Congress IT cell, party leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday released a video message which also included a number on which miss-call can be given, a WhatsApp number, and email ID and a website in the end of the video for those who wish to join the Congress Social Media Cell.

“As a young person, you can see what’s going on. Nothing is invisible. In your school, universities, colleges, you can see the oppression, you can see the attack on the ideology. Look outside Delhi, you can see what’s happened with the farmers. The backbone of this war on the nation is a troll army. Thousands of people who spread hatred, anger and are paid to do so. We also need warriors to defend liberal values, to defend the ideas of compassion, peace, harmony and affection. Come, join this army. This is not an army of hatred, this is not an army of violence. This is an army of truth, this is an army that is going to defend the ideas of truth. We are building this platform for you to give you the tool to fight this battle and win,” said Rahul Gandhi in a campaign video releasing from his Twitter handle.

Related News

Congress also urged the youth to join its social media team. “On Safer Internet Day, join the Congress Social Media team and elevate your voice against hate speech, misinformation and propaganda. Speak up for a safe, secure & equitable digital India through our platform,” tweeted Congress.

Following the launch of the campaign, various Congress leaders are also releasing their videos with this hashtag #SaveIndiaJoinCongressSM urging people to join the party’s social media cell. Some prominent party leaders who have released videos requesting the youth to join Congress Social Media cell included Dinesh Gundu Rao, Digvijaya Singh, Oommen Chandy, Rajiv Shukla, Shashi Tharoor and Ashok Gehlot.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BJPCongressRahul Gandhi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Social media wars Congress to recruit ‘army of truth’ to fight BJP’s ‘army of hatred’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Andhra Pradesh Panchayat Election Live: Polling for 2,723 panchayats underway, counting to begin at 4 PM
2Bihar Cabinet expansion today: ‘Big brother’ BJP may get nine ministerial berths, Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) eight
3Parliament LIVE: Amit Shah to make statement on Chamoli glacier burst shortly