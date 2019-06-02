Congress social media head Divya Spandana’s Twitter and Instagram accounts deleted

New Delhi | Published: June 2, 2019 2:08:32 PM

On Saturday, Spandana's Twitter handle did not show any tweets.

divya spandana. congress social mwdia head divya spandanaFile photo: After the new cabinet of ministers was announced, Spandana had posted a congratulatory tweet for new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Days after Congress’ huge setback in the Lok Sabha polls, the head of party’s social media wing Divya Spandana’s Twitter and Instagram accounts seem to have been deleted. The search on her social media account did not yield any result on either of the platforms.

After the new cabinet of ministers was announced, Spandana had posted a congratulatory tweet for new Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for being the second women to hold the position after Indira Gandhi. “Congratulations @nsitharaman on taking charge of a portfolio that was only last held by another woman, Indira Gandhiji in 1970 — makes us womenfolk proud! The GDP not looking great, I’m sure you will do your best to revive the economy. You have our support. Best wishes,” she had tweeted.

On Saturday, Spandana’s Twitter handle did not show any tweets. Apart from this, her Twitter bio did not describe her chief of social media of Congress. While there is no official confirmation from the party or Spandana herself, there are rumours suggesting she may have left the grand old party. However, refuting the claim she said, “Your source is wrong.” The party has not yet come put with a clarification on whether her account has been deleted or deactivated.

Divya Spandana has often been credited with a turnaround of the party’s social media outreach. In recent time the party’s social media is ably competing against BJP’s strong online presence.

In the recently concluded Lok Elections the party faced a huge defeat winning just 52 seats, only eight since more than the last time when it won 44 in 2014. BJP, on the other hand, got the majority in its own with 303 seats.

After the setback, the party had asked its leaders or members not to participate in discussions or television debates for a month.

