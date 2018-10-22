Congress slams PM Modi’s remarks on Nehru-Gandhi family, says BJP trying to appropriate legacy of Bose

The Congress has come down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on the Nehru-Gandhi family and accused the BJP and RSS of trying to appropriate the legacy of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Party spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday said the BJP doesn’t have their own ideas and idols and those who made no contribution in the country’s freedom are trying to distort history.

On Sunday, PM Modi had attended an event organised at the Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of the proclamation of the Azad Hind government by Netaji. The Prime Minister had blamed the Nehru-Gandhi family for neglecting the contribution of leaders like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel.

Singhvi said the Congress has always protected, preserved and propagated the ideals of Bose. He even said that the RSS and BJP ideologies are different from those of Bose and Patel.

“Today, the RSS and BJP are praising Netaji for his military endeavours to liberate India, but their ideological ancestors had done the opposite,” Singhvi said.

“When Netaji was revamping the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) in Japan and Gandhi had given the ‘Quit India’ call, the RSS was hand in gloves with the British. Hindu Mahasabha under VD Savarkar’s leadership organised recruitment camps for the British armed forces,” the Congress leader added.

Singhvi noted that Netaji was a strong critic of Hindu Mahasabha’s policies which he had said was a ‘communal organisation’. He added that the BJP is projecting Bose and Mahatma Gandhi as victim and rival of first PM Jawaharlal Nehru only to gain political mileage.

In reality, Bose had the highest regard for the two leaders and had named two INA regiments after them, Singhvi said.