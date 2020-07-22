Congress slams Modi government after ED raids Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s brother in fertiliser scam

Randeep Singh Surjewala slams ED’s raids at premises linked to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s elder brother.

The Congress party has reacted sharply to the Enforcement Directorate conducting raids at multiple locations linked to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s brother Agrasen in connection with the fertiliser scam. Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said when the Modi government failed in its bid to pull down the Congress’ government in Rajasthan, it resorted to threaten MLAs.

“After Modi ji and his government’s tactics failed, they sent a CBI team to conduct a raid at a location of MLA Krishna Poonia, who also brought laurels to the nation in the field of sports. This was a way to put pressure on the MLAs,” Surjewala said.

“When Centre’s gimmicks failed to topple Congress government in Rajasthan, Enforcement Directorate raids started at premises of CM Gehlot’s elder brother,” the Congress leader added.

Surjewala’s comments were made in reference to the Enforcement Directorate’s raid at a company named Anupam Krishi in Jodhpur. The company is owned by Agrasen, brother of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan: Enforcement Directorate is conducting raid at a company named Anupam Krishi in Jodhpur, it is owned by Agrasen Gehlot, brother of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. Customs Department has prosecuted and levied a penalty of Rs 7 crores on the company. pic.twitter.com/Kn03tiBj53 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2020

According to ED officials, raids are underway at several locations across the country in connection with a money laundering case. They said searches are being conducted at 13 places in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Gujarat and Delhi.

Officials said raids are underway at six places in Rajasthan, four in Gujarat, 2 in West Bengal and one location in Delhi.

The searches are also being conducted at the premises linked to Agrasen in Jodhpur. Agrasen is already facing a Rs 7 crore Customs penalty in the case. The ED has filed a criminal case under the PMLA based on a Customs department complaint and chargesheet in the alleged fertiliser scam case.

Earlier in November 2017, the erstwhile BJP government had alleged that Ashok Gehlot’s brother exported subsidised fertilisers from 2007 to 2009. Between 2007 and 2009, the Congress was then in power and Ashok Gehlot was the Chief Minister.