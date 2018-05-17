Congress slams Karnataka governor over Yeddyurappa swearing-in, says he ‘sacrificed’ constitution

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (ANI)

Congress has today hit out against Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala for inviting the BJP to form the government, despite the fact that the post-poll alliance of the Congress and JD(S) had numbers to form the government. In the results that were declared on May 15, the BJP was the single largest party with 104 seats, while Congress had won 78 and JD(S) 37 seats.

Slamming the governor, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, as per ANI, “Vajubhai Vala had sacrificed his seat for Narendra Modi earlier. Yesterday, he sacrificed Constitution and democracy for him. He conducted the first encounter of Constitution yesterday when he invited BJP to form the government. Today when he swore-in BS Yeddyurappa, he conducted its second encounter.” Also targetting the new chief minister added as per the agency, “BS Yeddyurappa is going to be the CM for a day, half of which has already gone by.”

Earlier in the day, Yeddyurappa was sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for the third term amidst protests by the JD(S)-Congress allies whose MLAs who moved in hotels and resorts after alleged attempts at poaching by BJP.

The new CM was administered the oath of office and secrecy by the governor who had invited him invited him to form the government even as BJP was falling short of the majority.

Yeddyurappa took the oath alone, reflecting uncertainty over the tenure of his term in the in office after the newly formed JD(S)-Congress alliance went to the top court urging it to stall government formation. While the apex court did not stay the swearing-in, it kept the sword over him, making it clear that his stay at chief minister’s office will depend on the outcome of the case. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Anant Kumar attended the function.