Congress slams Hardeep Puri over Rahul remark, says such statements reveal their own character

The Congress on Monday slammed Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri for his disparaging remarks targeting Rahul Gandhi, saying new entrants to the BJP often make outrageous statements to strengthen their new loyalties and such comments “reveal their own character”.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Hindutva idealogue VD Savarkar, Puri told reporters in Parliament, “The other day he said I will not apologise because I am not Savarkar. Do you know the contribution of people like Savarkar ji?…You are getting, as I said, getting an **s to run a horse’s race.” Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh and Supriya Shrinate, reacted with anger to the comment.

Also read: ‘Getting an ass to run horse’s race’: BJP minister Hardeep Puri takes a jibe at Rahul Gandhi

“New entrants to the BJP especially those who become Cabinet Ministers often make outrageous statements to strengthen their new loyalties. Such statements reveal their own character,” party general secretary Ramesh said on Twitter.

“Ye poori sachchai hai,” he added in Hindi.

Puri joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in January 2014.

Congress spokesperson Shrinate also lashed out at Puri for his remarks.

“The one appointment that Mr Modi got right – was making the gasbag Hardeep Puri Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas. Meanwhile, congratulations Mr Hardeep Puri — Rs. 2 credited into your account for the day!” Ramesh responded with another disparaging comment.

Congress’ media department head Pawan Khera asked Puri to look inwards.

“…You people have coloured an… and made it into a zebra, now its color has started coming off,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also read: Scrapping of Muslim quota brings focus back on politics of polarisation in Karnataka

Asked about the agitation by the Congress which is observing ‘black day’ on Monday, Puri told reporters, “They really deserve to do some serious introspection.” “You know the lines of propriety, what is acceptable in their political system, the legal system. He (Gandhi) has been convicted by a court. Then, there are automatic procedures,” he said.

“And then to bring in this kind of melodramatics? I mean people of India will judge them for what they are,” the minister added.