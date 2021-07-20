Congress slams government over ‘no death’ claim due to lack of oxygen; says propaganda won’t change fact

The government said in its written reply that 1,222 PSA Oxygen generation plants have been sanctioned. (PTI)

Congress today slammed the Centre over the statement made in Rajya Sabha that no deaths due to the lack of oxygen were specifically reported by states and union territories during the second wave of COVID-19. The opposition party said that the government may obfuscate data but it cannot take away the pain of people.

“Over 629 Indians died due to lack of oxygen in at least 110 hospitals across the country. The government can lie, obfuscate data, manipulate the facts but it cannot take away the pain of our people. Every Indian knows what happened in the 2nd wave, propaganda won’t change that,” said Congress in a tweet.

Responding to a question in Rajya Sabha on whether a large number of COVID-19 patients died due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave, Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar noted that health is a state subject and states and UTs regularly report the number of cases and deaths to the Centre.

“Accordingly, all states and UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen have been specifically reported by states and UTs,” Pawar said in a written reply.

The government, however, noted that there was an unprecedented surge in demand for medical oxygen during the second wave and it peaked at nearly 9000 MT compared to 3095 MT in the first wave.

A discussion was held in Rajya Sabha today over the issues related to COVID-19 where opposition parties asked the government to reveal the real count of deaths that occurred due to the COVID-19.