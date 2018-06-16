Congress slams Arvind Kejriwal, says AAP protest divides ‘united’ Opposition

The report quoted government sources saying that the situation was created by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and he should find a way out. (PTI)

Almost three weeks after JD(S) and Congress formed a post-poll alliance in Karnataka, the differences in Opposition have once again been exposed — this time over the protest held by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers at the office of Lt Governor Anil Baijal. Despite the Congress party accusing Kejriwal of diverting the attention of people from his “failures” by indulging in drama, the Opposition parties have supported the Delhi CM’s fight against the Modi government. A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury backed Kejriwal, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday, too, came out in support of the AAP leader.

Mamata Banerjee, in support of Kejriwal, said that he must get due respect and requested the Modi government to resolve the issue immediately so that the people do not suffer. Naidu, on his official Twitter handle, expressed solidarity with the Delhi government and said that the central government’s trend of using the Governor’s Office for political benefits did not go along with the spirit of the Constitution.

On the same day that Naidu came in support of Kejriwal, the Congress fielded former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit to attack the AAP leader. Dikshit, Kejriwal’s predecessor, argued that during her first term as the chief minister of Delhi she had worked with the BJP-led central government and faced no conflict.

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury was more critical in his approach towards the Modi government. According to The Indian Express, he said that the BJP government was using the LG Office to obstruct the AAP-led Delhi government and that it must quit this immediately. He also said that the BJP government had a terrible track record on federalism, with their recent attempt to illegally capture the Karnataka state government. Senior CPI leader D Raja told IE that the LGs of Delhi and Puducherry were undermining the elected state governments and not allowing them to function.

On the other hand, Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit and Ajay Maken reiterated on how smoothly the Congress government in Delhi worked with the Central government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee between the years 1998 and 2003. Dikshit said that Kejriwal should read the Constitution and only then approach the Prime Minister and Parliament for full statehood. However, ironically, she had raised the same demand several times while she was the Chief Minister. Maken alleged that both the AAP and the BJP governments in Delhi and the Centre were staging a well-planned “drama” by going on dharnas, to divert the attention of the public from their failures.

Meanwhile, the Central government said that it would not intervene in the row. The report quoted government sources saying that the situation was created by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and he should find a way out.