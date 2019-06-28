Congress signals another overhaul, Shiela Dikshit dissolves all 280 party committees in Delhi

In Chhattisgarh, Gandhi appointed Kondagaon MLA Mohan Markam as chief of the party’s Chhattisgarh unit, replacing Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI Photo)

Taking cue from states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, Delhi Congress Chief and former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit has dissolved all 280 block Congress committees with immediate effect in wake of the party’s debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha election. According to reports, the Congress Working Committee will meet next week to decide on the post of party president as Rahul Gandhi is adamant on resigning as Congress chief.

The decision comes just days after the party dissolved its units in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, indicating an overhaul. Several other leaders of the grand old party have also resigned from key posts. The working President of Delhi Rajesh Lilothia and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee along with several AICC Secretaries such as Virender Rathore, Anil Choudhury, Rajesh Dharmani and Foreign Cell Secretary Virender Vashist have resigned today.

Congress’s Chairman for Law and RTI cell Vivek Tankha has also quit from his position and urged others to resign so that Rahul can choose his team freely. In a series of tweets, Tankha said, “We all should submit our resignations fr party positions & give Rahul ji a free hand to choose his team. I welcome Mr Kamalnath’s statement to that effect. I unequivocally submit my resignation as AICC Dept chairman Law, RTI & HR. Party cannot afford a stalemate for too long.”

Tankha further added, “Rahul ji please make drastic changes to revive the party as a fighting force. U have the commitment & determination. Just cobble a good, acceptable & influential nationwide team. I am with you u in all situations.”

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appealed to the leaders of Delhi unit to put up a united face in the Assembly elections scheduled next year.

In a major setback in the general election, the Congress dissolved all the district committees of Uttar Pradesh unit. The party managed to win 52 parliamentary seats out of 542 in the Lok Sabha poll. Rahul, who contested from UP’s Amethi suffered defeat from BJP’s Smriti Irani, however, he won from Kerala’s Wayanad. The Congress failed to open its account in 17 states.