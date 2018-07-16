Congress siding with those opposed to Women’s Reservation Bill, BJP accuses party of adopting double standard

The HRD minister’s response came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. (IE)

As Congress ups the ante against the Centre over the passage of Women’s Reservation Bill, the BJP today accused the opposition party of adopting “double standard” on the matter by siding with those opposed to the bill.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar sought to know whether the Congress could ensure letters of support for the bill from its own allies.

“This shows the double standard of Congress as it is in alliance with those who opposed the legislation,” he said.

The HRD minister’s response came after Congress president Rahul Gandhi wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asking him to ensure the passage of the bill in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting July 18.

In his letter, Gandhi offered his party’s unconditional support to the bill and said the time has come for a change, and for women to take their rightful place in state legislatures and Parliament.

Javadekar maintained that the BJP had supported the bill when it was introduced during the Congress rule.

“It is Congress which is sitting with those opposed to the bill. It is Congress which is in alliance with those who had opposed the Women’s Reservation Bill. So will now Congress come out of the alliance or will it get the letters of support from those parties?” he told reporters here.

The minister was referring to the RJD, which is in alliance with the Congress in Bihar. The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD has been opposing reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

The Women’s Reservation Bill seeks to reserve one-third of all seats for women in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. The bill was introduced by the Congress-led UPA-I government in May 2008.

The Rajya Sabha had passed the bill on March 9, 2010, but it is pending before the Lok Sabha.