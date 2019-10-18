Congress showcauses Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh for meeting CM Yogi Adityanath, hints at action

The Congress party has served a showcause notice to its Raebareli MLA Aditi Singh for meeting CM Yogi Adityanath.

Days after she was asked to explain her participation in a special session called by the Uttar Pradesh government on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh has been served another showcause notice by her party after she met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Thursday. Newly appointed Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Ajay Kumar Lallu informed that Aditi Singh has been asked to explain the reason behind the meeting and said that failure to furnish an appropriate response will lead to further action against her.

“People who think of self-interest and have no ideology can go anywhere. We have issued a notice to her. If there is no reply, further action will be taken,” he said while hinting that the MLA has been regularly violating party directives.

Aditi Singh is a sitting MLA from the Raebareli Vidhan Sabha seat which falls under the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, represented by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Aditi Singh’s meeting with CM Adityanath on Thursday triggered speculations of a change in her stand. Several opposition leaders in Uttar Pradesh have resigned to join the BJP in the recent past and Singh’s meeting with the Chief Minister triggered rumours that she may be another leader from the opposition camp to switch loyalties.

Aditi Singh, however, said that her meeting with the CM was related to development works in her constituency. “I had obtained an appointment with the Chief Minister for Thursday. He usually gives time to MLAs on this day in the week. I came to meet him in connection with work of my constituency,” she told news agency ANI.

The first-time MLA is the daughter of former Congress leader Akhilesh Singh who won from Raebareli twice. He was expelled from the Congress party in 2007. Singh had successfully contested elections from Raebareli as an independent candidate in 2007 and as a Peace Party of India candidate in 2012. In the 2017 elections, the Congress party fielded his daughter Aditi Singh from the seat.

Earlier, Aditi Singh had violated the party’s directive to its MLAs and MLCs to not attend the special session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly on October 2. However, the Congress MLA had attended the 36-hour long session. She was later issued a showcause notice for attending a special session of the Assembly. The Congress had boycotted the 36-hour special session convened by the Yogi Adityanath government on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.