‘Congress should look into its past’: Yogi Adityanath responds amid questions on Ram Mandir event

Yogi Adityanath slams Congress for questioning Ram Mandir bhumi pujan timing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has hit back at the Congress party for questioning the timing of the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan. In a hard-hitting remark, Adityanath said that the grand old party should look into its past and accused it of creating roadblocks in the construction of Ram Mandir.

Adityanath said people of the country know that the Congress party was against a Ram Mandir at the spot where Lord Ram was born and accused it of dividing the people on religious lines.

“Congress should look into its past. They didn’t want that a foundation stone be laid where Lord Ram was placed. They didn’t want the conclusion of the issue…They divide people on the basis of caste, religion and beliefs,” he said without naming any Congress leaders.

He also said it was a historic and emotional moment which will lay the ‘foundation of a new India’.

“It is not only a historic but also an emotional moment as work on the Ram temple work will begin after 500 years. It will be the foundation of a new India,” the CM said.

#WATCH: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says in Ayodhya, “…Congress should look in its past. They didn’t want that a foundation stone be laid where Lord Ram was placed. They didn’t want the conclusion of the issue…They divide people on the basis of caste, religion and beliefs.” pic.twitter.com/VAMU4Nvm8W — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2020

Adityanath’s remark comes in the midst of a political slugfest with opposition leaders questioning the timing of the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan and the Modi government’s priorities during the pandemic.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh had on Monday described the ongoing period as being inauspicious for starting any good work as per Hindu Sanatan principles and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to postpone the August 5 ceremony.

The bhumi pujan to begin the construction of a grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled to be held on Wednesday. The temple trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony.

Earlier on Monday, CM Adityanath visited Ayodhya to review the preparations for the ceremony. He said that the COVID-19 protocol will be strictly followed during the Ram Mandir bhumi pujan and only those invited should come.