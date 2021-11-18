Congress should focus on its own core values instead of Hindutva: Manish Tewari

Tewari said this was an academic debate and that the party should instead focus on how to “how to contemporarise” and “strengthen the (party’s) core ideology and values”.

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi drew a distinction between Hinduism and Hindutva and said the party should discuss such topics, the party’s Lok Sabha MP and former Union minister Manish Tewari said on Wednesday that this was an academic debate and that the party should instead focus on how to “how to contemporarise” and “strengthen the (party’s) core ideology and values”.

In a series of tweets, Tewari said he was confused by the “Hinduism qua Hindutva” debate in the party.

When the Congress “deviated from the Nehruvian ideal of secularism, as interpreted as separation of church and state, and moved towards Sarv Dharam Sambhav it started down a slippery slope and has not stopped skidding since,” he said, adding that a larger debate on the issue was required.

Tewari told The Indian Express that Hinduism versus Hindutva was an academic debate, and “when you try and make this distinction for political purposes other than an academic purpose, you end up playing on somebody else’s turf.”

On the other hand, his party colleague Shashi Tharoor attacked “political Hinduism of the Hindutva movement”.

“These people have reduced the soaring majesty of the Vedas, of the Upanishads, the Vedanta into literally something like the team identity of the British football hooligan… Like this is my team and if you are supporting the other team, I am going to hit you on the head. That is not Hinduism. Hindutva is fundamentally the most un-Hindu set of beliefs and practices that you can imagine. And that they call themselves Hindutva which means Hindu-ness is an absolute travesty…,” he said at the launch of his his new book, Pride, Prejudice & Punditry.

However, both Tewari and Tharoor argued that religion and politics should be kept separate.