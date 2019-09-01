Congress should be ashamed that its remarks are being used against India: Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi

Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack on former Congress President Rahul Gandhi over his statement on Jammu and Kashmir that was later quoted by Pakistan Minister Shireen Mazari in her letter to the United Nations. Rahul Gandhi had said that the situation in the Valley was not normal and that there were reports of people dying there.

While Indian authorities rejected the claims, Pakistan used his remarks against New Delhi and flagged the matter to the UN. Speaking on Gandhi’s stand on abrogation of Article 370, the Home Minister said: ” The Congress has opposed abrogation of Article 370. Even today statements Rahul Gandhi gives is being praised in Pakistan. His statement has been included in Pakistan’s petition at UN. Congress should be ashamed that their statements are being used against India.”

He further said that with the decision of removal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the road for development has opened in the Valley. He said now the task of integrating J&K with India has been done. “Everyone is with the government on this decision but some people are opposing it,” he said while speaking at an event Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi tried to visit Jammu and Kashmir to assess the ground situation but he was stooped at Srinagar Airport and sent back. Hours later while speaking to media, the former Congress chief said that the situation in J&K was not normal otherwise why would the government not allow him to meet the people in the Valley.

The state is under complete lockdown for close to a month. But restrictions imposed on movement and communication lines are being lifted in a phased manner. Reports suggest that internet services may not be restored anytime soon as Pakistan-based fake accounts are posting inflammatory contents to incite people in Jammu and Kashmir against India.