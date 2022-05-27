Congress ship sinking, says BJP after Rajasthan minister asks CM Gehlot to relieve him from ‘cruel’ post

Hours after Rajasthan Sports minister Ashok Chandna’s tweet blaming a top government official and asking Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to free him from his post, state BJP president and MLA Satish Poonia on Friday took to Twitter to claim that the Rajasthan Congress is falling like a house of cards a year before the state goes to polls.

“The ship is sinking…The trends for 2023 have started arriving,” Poonia wrote on his social media handle in Hindi.

Hitting out against the state bureaucracy, Chandna on Friday publicly offered to step down and asked CM Gehlot to hand over all his departments to Gehlot’s Principal Secretary Kuldeep Ranka. While asking Gehlot to relieve him from the ‘cruel’ post, Chandna, who is the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Disaster Management and Relief in Rajasthan, said that his post should be given to Ranka as he is the minister of all the departments.

“Honourable Chief Minister, I have a personal request to you, that by freeing me from this cruel ministerial post, the charge of all my departments should be given to Kuldeep Ranka ji, because anyway he is the minister of all the departments. Thank you,” Mr Chandna tweeted in Hindi.

This is not the first time a minister in Rajasthan has hit out against the state bureaucracy. Days before the Bundi MLA’s complaint, another legislator and tribal leader from the state Ganesh Ghogra fell out with the state government officials over land deed distribution. The youth Congress leader resigned on May 18 while claiming that the state administration is not listening to him.

In his letter to CM Gehlot, Ghogra alleged that he was being “neglected” and his voice is being “suppressed by local administrative officers”.